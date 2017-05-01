Vess named Vice President for Academic Affairs at EGSC

Last Updated: May 1, 2017 at 9:35 am

Following a national search, East Georgia State College (EGSC) has named Dr. Deborah Vess as the institution’s new Vice President for Academic Affairs (VPAA). She will replace Dr. Tim Goodman, EGSC’s VPAA for the past 15 years, who will be retiring June 30.

As VPAA, Vess will oversee the institution’s overall academic program, and provide oversight for all accreditation and academic management needs of the College. She begins her new position with the college on July 1, 2017.

EGSC President Dr. Robert Boehmer said, “A search for a Vice-President for Academic Affairs is one of the most important processes at any institution of higher education. Due to the leadership of Dean Cheek as chair of this search committee and the outstanding work of all of the members, we found three highly qualified finalists.”

“East Georgia State College is proud that Dr. Vess was selected from this talented pool to serve as our new VPAA,” he continued. “She brings many years of experience in higher education, a deep understanding of the University System of Georgia, an impressive record of scholarly achievement and a passion for the region served by East Georgia State College. We are excited to have her become part of our community.”

Vess has served as the Vice President for Academic Affairs at Amarillo College in Texas, and Rivier University in New Hampshire. She also was an associate provost at the City University of New York at Staten Island, and a professor and administrator at Georgia College and State University and the former Georgia Perimeter College.

As a strong advocate of the liberal arts, Dr. Vess earned a Ph.D. at the University of North Texas in European history, specializing in the medieval period, , and a masters degree in philosophy from the University of Pittsburgh. She also attained undergraduate degrees in piano performance and philosophy from Pennsylvania State University and Indiana University, respectively.

As Dr. Cheek, chair of the College’s vice president for academic affairs search committee, suggests: “Dr. Vess has worked in a variety of highly challenging positions, and her skills and knowledge will greatly help East Georgia prepare for our future challenges.”

The search committee included the following members of the East Georgia community: Chair Dr. Lee Cheek, Caroline Joyner, Dr. Dana Nevil, SGA President Austin Davis, Elizabeth Gilmer, Professor Kim Carr, Kristin Waters, Mary Smith, Dean Carmine Palumbo and Dr. Walt Mason.