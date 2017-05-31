‘Travel Through Time’ art camp slated at Fulford Center

The Emanuel Arts Council, the Sudie A. Fulford Community Learning Center of East Georgia State College, and the Averitt Center for the Arts in Statesboro have partnered to offer the “Travel Through Time” art camp. The camp, for rising 3rd through 5th grade students of Emanuel County, will be held at the Fulford Center on June 26-28, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Students will step into “a time travel machine” each day of art camp with instructor Kristin Kyzer. They will arrive at a new place in art history and create works inspired by various artists. Each day will focus on a new artist, from Alexander Calder to Piet Mondrian, and Georgia O’Keefe to Louise Nevelson. Art camp participants will explore new artistic styles and mediums and create two- and three-dimensional works using both traditional and unconventional art materials.

Cost for the camp is $50, and maximum number of participants is 36. Participants must register by calling Jean Schwabe at the Fulford Center at 289-2464. Scholarships are available by calling Jacquie Brasher at the Emanuel Arts Council, 237-2592.

Interested in this and other camps at the Fulford Center? Check out the summer camp flyer here: http://www.ega.edu/announce/summer-camp-flyer-2017.pdf