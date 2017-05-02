Total Wellness session to be held at Fulford Center

The second session of the Total Wellness Series will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at noon at the Sudie A. Fulford Community Learning Center at East Georgia State College’s Swainsboro campus. Healthy Food Spiral is the session topic. Food Spiral is a tool that gives people of any age or health concern the ability to make the right food choices. It takes into account dietary challenges such as diabetes or hypertension and is meant to empower individuals to take control of their dietary challenges, giving them all they need to be successful.

Pam Thompson, a registered and licensed dietitian, founder of Instructional Dietetic Associates, Inc., and the creator of Food Spirals, will be the speaker.

The session is free and made possible through a partnership with UGA Extension, Emanuel Medical Center, Emanuel Partnership for Health, East Georgia Healthcare Center, East Georgia State College and Sweet Tea Grille at the Mill. Lunch, a presentation and door prizes will be provided.

Enrollment is limited to 20, and registration is required. If you have questions or would like to register, please call the Fulford Center at 478-289-2464.