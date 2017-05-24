Today’s Riddle
by Halei Lamb | May 24, 2017 3:30 pm
What 8 letter word can have a letter taken away and it still makes a word. Take another letter away and it still makes a word. Keep on doing that until you have one letter left. What is the word?
