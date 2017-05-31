Taylor Nicole Hooks, 19

Funeral services Taylor Nicole Hooks, 19, will be held Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Swainsboro First Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Bedgood officiating. Interment will follow in the Eastbrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 from 5 – 8 p.m. She died Friday, May 26, 2017.

Miss Hooks was born September 15, 1997 in Savannah and lived all her life in Swainsboro. She was an Emanuel County Institute Class of 2016 honor graduate, receiving numerous awards including Star Honor Roll in grades 9-12, the Academic Excellence Award, the highest average award for chemistry, and first place in ag sales at the region FFA competition. She was a member of Future Business Leaders of America, and as a member of the dual enrollment/Move On When Ready Program, she attended East Georgia State College, where she was a Correll Scholar, received the Missouri Canady Dudley Scholarship, the East Georgia State College Leadership Scholarship, the Correll Scholarship, the Johnson Coca-Cola Scholarship, and the Pin Hi Scholarship.

In addition to excelling in education, Hooks also excelled in horsemanship, one of the many loves of her life. She competed extensively in barrel racing and was a past reserve round champion at the Youth World Finals. She was also a top 10 finalist at the Open World Finals, held multiple Georgia Sports Area Buckle Series titles, was a top five finalist at the All-American Youth Barrel Race, and was a multiple-arena record setter on her mare, Turn Three for Money, also known as Shorty.

In addition to Hooks’s accomplishments in the sport of barrel racing, she also competed in coonhound bench shows, where she won at the highest level. She was a multiple Georgia state champion, Alabama state champion, and led dogs to the winner’s circle at prestigious events such as The Grand American, Autumn Oaks, Winter Classic, Southeastern Treeing Walker Days, and Youth Nationals.

Survivors include her mother, Priscilla Riner Hooks of Swainsboro; her father, Shawn Hooks of Swainsboro; one brother, Chase Hooks of Swainsboro; maternal grandparents, Larry and Debbie Riner of Swainsboro; paternal grandparents, J.W. and Mickey Hooks of Swainsboro; great-grandparents, Elizabeth Smith of Statesboro and Raymond and Ava Riner of Swainsboro; aunts and uncles, Kris (Joanna) Riner of Vidalia and Ray (Tabatha) Downer of Swainsboro; and many cousins, extended family, and her beloved dogs, Oliver and Shug.

Pallbearers will be Jarrod Downer, Zach Thompson, Tyler Thompson, Jarret Henry, Landon Kennedy, Marshall Williamson, Justin Thompson, and Michael Armstrong. Honorary pallbearers will be the ECI Class of 2016.

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.