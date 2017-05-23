Tarshekia Wilhamenia Young, 22

Funeral services for Tarshekia Wilhamenia Young, 22, were held Saturday, May 20, 2016 at 11 a.m. at St. Philip Baptist Church in Swainsboro with Rev. James E. Love officiating. Interment was held in the Swainsboro City Cemetery, and repast was held in the dining room of St. Philip Baptist Church. She died May 13, 2017 after an extended illness.

Mrs. Tarshekia Wilhamenia Young was born June 2, 1994 to Laura Parker and Clifford Young Sr. She was a member of St. Philip Baptist Church. She loved praising God’s name morning, noon, and night. She graduated from Swainsboro High School in 2012, and she attended East Georgia State College for a year before having to stop due to her illness. Young was loved by everyone who came into contact with her. Despite being sick, she cared more about others than she did herself. She was very protective and loved her family dearly. Young was a huge fan of Dwight Howard and followed him since he played with the Magic. They became very close, and he and his family loved her very much. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Rosie Lee Coppock of Swainsboro, and her mother, Diane Young, also of Swainsboro.

Survivors include her mother, Laura Franklin Parker and her stepfather, James Parker Sr., of Swainsboro; her father, Clifford Young Sr. of Swainsboro; two sisters, Lekeyla T. Carswell and Lekayla D. Carswell, both of Swainsboro; two stepsisters, Saboria Parker and Deandria Tillman, both of Swainsboro; two brothers, Clifford Young of Washington, D.C. and Joshua Young of Dubai, United Arab Emirates; one stepbrother, James Parker Jr. of Twin City; a nephew very dear to her heart; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

Pallbearers were Laharold Lott, Leon James, Joe Cephus, Virgil Swinney, Leon Williams, Willie Coney, and Justin Armostrong. Alternate pallbearers were Denzel Williams and Fletcher Young.

Mosley’s Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.