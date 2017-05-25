Sweet summer time!
by Halei Lamb | May 25, 2017 4:20 pm
Can you believe after tomorrow, summer will be in session? What are some of your favorite summer activities? How do you plan to spend your summer?
by Halei Lamb | May 25, 2017 4:20 pm
Can you believe after tomorrow, summer will be in session? What are some of your favorite summer activities? How do you plan to spend your summer?
© Copyright 2017 | Emanuel County Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Emanuel County Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.