Swainsboro Jaycees donate to Burn Foundation

Last Updated: May 16, 2017 at 11:30 am

The Swainsboro Jaycees donated a check to the burn foundation on Friday, May 12. The donation was presented by President Allen Folley. Pictured in the donation from the Jaycees are Chief Strobridge, Swainsboro Burn Foundation President James Ward, Treasurer of the Burn Foundation Theresea Womack, and Jaycee President Allen Farley.

Right now, there are currently 895 firefighters and first responders actively engaged in the West Mims Fire with 18% of the perimeter being contained. Donations can be delivered to the local Fire Department. As of Friday, the drive was still in need of lightweight work gloves, cheap sunglasses, cheap flip-flops, Tylenol (individual or small bottles), sinus medication, Nasal sprays, Germ-X, bug spray, men’s boxers (All sizes), T-shirts, AA and AAA batteries, Gold Bond body powder, mini flashlights, and anti-itch spray.