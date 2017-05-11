STC’s Crumpler named a finalist for TCSG Instructor of the Year

Michael Crumpler, a welding and joining instructor at Southeastern Technical College, was recently honored as one of the nine finalists for the Technical College System of Georgia’s (TCSG) 2017 Instructor of the Year award.

The top instructors from each of the state’s 22 technical colleges and the technical division at Bainbridge State College, which is part of the University System of Georgia, compete for the Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction.

The finalists for the award were recognized and congratulated by TCSG Commissioner Gretchen Corbin during a banquet in honor of the system’s best instructors and top students at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Atlanta on April 11.

“Michael is a perfect example of what our instructor of the year should look like,” said Vice President of Academic Affairs Teresa Coleman. “He goes above and beyond what is asked of him and always keeps the students in the forefront of everything he does. Michael is an outstanding instructor in the classroom and is well respected by his peers both at the college level and statewide. I am extremely proud of him and thrilled he is representing us this year. He also keeps the cleanest welding lab I have ever seen!”

Selection for the TCSG’s Rick Perkins Award program starts with the naming of the top instructor at each college. A regional competition follows, where nine the finalists are chosen to compete for the state Rick Perkins Award and earn the honor as Georgia’s technical college instructor of the year.

In April, the nine instructors are interviewed in Atlanta by a panel of judges from business, industry, and higher education. The selection criteria include teaching experience and innovative learning techniques, leadership and community involvement, and a strong commitment to the technical education mission of the TCSG.

The TCSG 2017 Rick Perkins Award winner is Ashley Strong-Green, a general education instructor at Augusta Technical College.

