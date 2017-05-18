STC the place to learn about diesel mechanics
by Halei Lamb | May 18, 2017 5:22 pm
Diesel service technicians/mechanics inspect, repair, and overhaul trucks, buses, farm equipment, and other types of diesel engines. Job opportunities for these workers are expected to increase in the agriculture, timber, and commercial truck driving industries. Qualified diesel mechanics will be needed to maintain the additional equipment to support the expected growth of these industries. Southeastern Tech offers a program for those who wish to pursue a career in diesel mechanics. In the attached photo, a student is shown receiving instruction on diesel engine training. Call STC’s Swainsboro Campus at 478-289-2200 for more information.
