STC summer semester begins, students put new equipment to use
by Halei Lamb | May 17, 2017 10:48 am
Southeastern Technical College’s summer classes began today, and students on the Swainsboro campus enrolled in the CDL program are beginning the semester with a bit of excitement. Students are shown working on a brand new commercial truck driving simulator and are loving the high-tech training experience.
