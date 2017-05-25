STC slates open house for CNC Machining program

On Thursday, June 15 from 6 – 8 p.m., Southeastern Technical College will host an open house for those interested in the school’s new CNC machining program. The open house will take place at Nordson Corporation, located at 1159 Empire Expressway in Swainsboro. Following registration at the door, attendees will be provided information about college and career opportunities, view a machining/automation demo, and tour the plant. Hot dog and chips will be served. For more information, contact Lynn Shaffer at Connie.Shaffer@nordson.com, or visit Facebook.com/southeasterntechnicalcollege.