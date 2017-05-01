Spring Commencement at EGSC this Friday

Last Updated: May 1, 2017 at 9:59 am

East Georgia State College will hold their Spring Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 5, 2017 at 7 p.m. in the Gymnasium. The alumni speaker for the event will be Lisa Fields Bertoch, EGC Class of 1993, and the student representative will be Miley Keyton, Miss East Georgia State College 2017. Dr. Tim Goodman, Vice President for Academic Affairs, will give the commencement address.

Following the commencement ceremony, a reception will be held in the Richard L. Brown Dining Hall.