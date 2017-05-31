SPD Reports: May 31, 2017

Officers with the Swainsboro Police Department (SPD) reported…

May 22

Officer was dispatched to 223 Lucky Street in reference to a dog being attacked.

Complainant stated that she went to retrieve her belongings from her former residence. Once there, victim stated she could not find her belongings.

Police responded to 414 S. Main Street in reference to an offender shoplifting approximately $98.89 worth of merchandise.

Police was dispatched to 414 S. Main Street in reference to two unknown male offenders shoplifting approximately $682 worth of merchandise.

Victims stated that an unknown subject had stolen three bikes off of the front porch of a residence.

May 23

Officer responded to the police department and met with the complainant, who filed a report in reference to theft by deception.

Officer responded to 216 Coleman Street and met with the complainant, who filed a report in reference to theft by conversion.

Officer responded to 636 N. Main Street in reference to 6-8 male subjects fighting in the parking lot with baseball bats. While on scene, police made contact with one of the involved offenders. Said offender failed to comply, was charged, and was transported to the jail.