SPD Reports: May 24, 2017

Officers with the Swainsboro Police Department (SPD) reported…

May 6

Officer received a call in reference to a theft by taking incident.

Police responded to 220 Grady St. in reference to two juveniles fighting on the school bus.

May 11

Officer responded to 625 Mist St. in reference to an unwanted subject on the property.

Officers were dispatched in reference to an irate customer threatening to kill the complainant. Police were able to locate the offender, which led to a high speed chase. The offender escaped, but police have identified the offender and will be issuing a warrant.

Officer noticed an unidentified subject driving a red dirt bike at high speeds with no head gear protection or lights. The offender attempted to flee. Officer was able to locate the bike, but not the offender. The bike was towed.

May 12

Officer responded to 314 Elaine Dr. in reference to stolen property.

Officer responded to 407 Jerome St. for the purpose of traffic control and scene safety during a structure fire. A witness reported a person of interest who was seen around the structure fire of 414 Jerome St. The offender was ultimately arrested for terroristic threats and acts.

Officer responded to 609 S. Main St. in reference to a counterfeit $10 bill in the complainant’s deposit. She was also notified by her bank that a $5 bill was also found in her deposit.

May 13

Officer responded to 407 Project St. in reference to an unwanted person. While en route, officer was informed by dispatch that the subject had broken a window in attempt to gain access into the resident. Upon arrival, the offender was placed under custody.

Officer responded to 120 Louise St. in reference to a damaged vehicle.

May 15

Complainant reported that an unknown offender called her cell phone and stated that she had won a brand new Mercedes-Benz and $9,000. Complainant stated that the caller instructed her to bring her numbers written down to claim her prize.

Officer was serving his purpose by attending court when he noticed an offender who had an outstanding probation warrant. Offender was arrested without incident.

May 16

Officer took a walk-in report at the SPD in reference to a violation to temporary protection order (TPO). Victim stated that the offender came to her job, at which point she advised the offender that she had a TPO against him.

May 17

Officer responded to 400 N. Main St. in reference to a report. The complainant stated a local towing company caused damage to the front bumper of the vehicle.

May 18

Officer met with complainant, who stated that an offender who resided across the street caused problems frequently. According to the complainant, the offender was always outside yelling at people, using rude body gestures, and turning his dog loose to chase others.

Officer was dispatched via 911 to 648 Canoochee Rd. in reference to a lock being removed from the complainant’s shed.

Officer’s responded to 202 W. Mail St. in reference to a report in which the offender stated she had received threatening messages.