SPD Reports: May 10, 2017

Officers with the Swainsboro Police Department (SPD) reported…

May 1

Officer responded to 437 S. Main Street in reference to a verbal altercation and threat.

Officer was notified that the offender was revoked to spend 15 days in the Emanuel County Jail (ECJ). Offender was transported to the jail from the SPD.

Complainant reported two unwanted persons, later identified as offenders, at her house.

May 2

Complainant stated that his account was overdrawn by $21. After checking with his bank, he was informed the location of the purchase, which he did not make.

Officer was dispatched to 118 S. Green Street and spoke with the complainant, who stated his workers shattered a business’s window. Complainant spoke with the victim and officer and promised to replace the glass.

Officers were notified of possible prowling activity located on Brantley Street. Officer was advised that the address was visited by the GBI recently. While leaving the incident location, officer made contact with a red SUV occupied by four individuals dressed in red clothing. It was also stated that gang members lived close by the above-described incident location.

Complainant stated that she lost her cell phone while shopping.

May 3

Complainant stated that he struck a piece of metal while traveling on N. Racetrack Street.

Complainant stated that one of her rental properties was damaged by a stray bullet from a previous incident.

Complainant stated that while cutting grass, he discovered the stock of a gun laying under a tree. The weapon was recovered and examined. No serial number was found.

Officer responded to a call in reference to a verbal threat.

Officer responded to a suspicious vehicle being parked at a local apartment. Officer conducted a traffic stop on one of the vehicles, which led to four arrests on the grounds of drugs.

May 4

Victim visited the police department to make a report of a stolen handgun.

Victim stated she received a threatening phone call from the offender. Offender denied having made the accused threats.

May 5

Officer was dispatched to W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in reference to a broken vehicle in the roadway.

May 6

Complainant stated the offender attacked her. Officer observed several scratch marks on the victim’s face, as well as what appeared to be a bite mark on the victim’s right arm.

Officer responded to SPD in reference to a domestic dispute taking place in the parking lot of the police department.

May 7

Officer responded to a call in reference to a dispute involving a complainant at a local motel.

Officer was dispatched to 529 S. Main Street in reference to vandalism.

Officer was dispatched to 334 Stevens Drive in reference to a child custody dispute.

Complainant reported that her vehicle had been damaged during the night.

Officers were dispatched to 207 College St. in reference to a child custody dispute.

Officer responded to 414 N. Main Street in reference to a hit-and-run in which the offender had fled the scene.

Officer responded to 414 S. Main Street in reference to a shoplifting crime that had already occurred.

May 8

Officer was dispatched to the SPD in reference to a report of a damaged car.