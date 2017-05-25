Southeastern Technical College Child Development Center
by Halei Lamb | May 25, 2017 4:33 pm
The Southeastern Technical College Child Development Center staff entertained nearly 100 parents, grandparents, and guests at their first annual End-of-Year Celebration held Friday, May 19, 2017. The children enjoyed outdoor games as well as a fun, bouncy house. Everyone enjoyed a delicious hamburger cookout and ice cream social.
The mission of the Southeastern Technical College Child Development Center is to foster a love of learning in every child served through exploration, play, and strong relationships, while also training the next generation of teachers through its role as a lab school. In addition to an afterschool and summer camp program, they serve ages one through three. For more information call (478) 289-2241 or visit their Facebook page, STC Child Development Center.
