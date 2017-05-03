Sarah Mae Radford, 68

Funeral services for Sarah Mae Radford, 68, of Swainsboro will be held Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Blundale Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Reverend Shannon Boula officiating. Interment will follow in the Blundale Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends before the service on Saturday from 10 to 11 am. Sat Blundale Baptist Church. She died Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Emanuel Medical Center following an extended illness.

Mrs. Sarah Mae Radford was born January 22, 1949 in Elkon, Md. to the late Wade P. Baker, Sr. and Florence Harrigan Baker. She loved children, having went to college and received a B.A. degree in early childcare development. She taught pre-K for years, ran a daycare in her home for 17 years, and was a foster parent in Emanuel County for several years. Radford was a member of Blundale Baptist Church, where she was a children and adult Sunday School teacher. A wonderful wife and great mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Radford, and sister, Brenda Green.

Survivors include her sons, Anthony (Tabitha) Chalkley of Swainsboro and Robert (Jolie) Chalkley Jr. of Ellabell; daughter, Angela Jacobs of Swainsboro; sisters, Marilyn Holder of Newark Del., Bobbie PanciRoli (Charles) of Elkon, Md., and Carole Kalix of Bear, Del.; brothers, Wade (Connie) Baker of Swainsboro, James (Wendy) Baker of Northeast, Md., and Gerald (Shelly) Baker of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Pallbearers are Robert Chalkley Jr., Wade Baker, Anthony Chalkey, Michael Chalkey, Matthew Chalkey, Donald Harrell, and Blake Chalkey.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro is in charge of arrangements.