Sarah Ann Dillard, 57

Funeral services for Sarah Ann Dillard, 57, of Jacksonville, Fla. were held Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Kirkland Cemetery at 5:30 p.m. with Rev. Robert N. Lawrence Sr. officiating.

Ms. Sarah Ann Dillard was born August 7, 1959 in Summertown. She joined Roundtree Island Baptist Church at an early age and attended faithfully. She attended elementary school in Summertown until moving to Atlantic Beach, Fla. with her mother, where she completed her high school education in Duval County school system. After high school, Dillard worked as a loan officer for Stockton, Whatley, Davin and Company, and several other companies before becoming a Mary Kay cosmetics representative. Sarah met and befriended a lot of people and was always smiling and talking. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Bell Dillard; and two brothers, Jesse L. Dillard and Leroy Dillard.

Survivors include one brother, Eddie (Mary) N. Dillard Sr. of Atlanta; a sister, Lenora (Freddie) D. Holley of Jacksonville, Fla.; and a niece, Angel Fann of Jacksonville, Fla.; along with a host of other nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers were nephews and floral attendants were nieces and cousins.

Mosley’s Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements