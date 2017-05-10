Sales Clerk Needed
by Pam Akridge | May 10, 2017 7:00 pm
Last Updated: May 10, 2017 at 4:43 pm
Plaza Pharmacy in Swainsboro is seeking a mature, energetic, honest, and dependable employee, preferably with retail experience, good social skills, and an eagerness to learn. Please stop by and see Teresa for application. Absolutely NO PHONE CALLS will be accepted.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Emanuel County Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.