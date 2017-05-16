Roma Jean Greenway Flanders, 79

Memorial services for Roma Jean Greenway Flanders, 79, were held Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Chapman Funeral Home at 7 p.m. She died Saturday, May 13, 2017 after an extended illness.

Mrs. Roma Jean Greenway Flanders was born on her family’s farm on December 11, 1937 to William “Larsen” Greenway and Eliza Underwood Greenway. She loved every aspect of farm life, from caring for animals to cultivating plants. Her career as a switchboard operator began at the Coleman Hotel in Swainsboro and progressed into a long and distinguished career at Southern Bell Company, from which she retired after 30 years of service. She was an intelligent, fiercely independent, beautiful soul; she was a lover of plants, music, and taking care of those she loved.

Survivors include her daughter, Sherrie Flanders (Michael) Burke of Midville; her son, Sammy (Denise) Flanders of Midville; her grandchildren, Michelle Burke of Millen, April Burke of Statesboro, Henry Moore of Midville, and Amber Burke of Swainsboro; her great-grandsons, Aiden Womack of Statesboro and Hank Moore of Midville; and her beloved older brothers, William Rufus “Billy” Greenway of Meansville and Carter Young (Phyllis) Greenway of Griffin.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation to Ogeechee Area Hospice in her honor. Online contributions can be made at http://www.oahospice.org/ways- support/charitable-donations/.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.