Recardo “Chop” Lamenski Greene, 43

Funeral Services for Recardo “Chop” Lamenski Greene, 43, of Swainsboro were held Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Smith Grove Baptist Church at 3 p.m. with Rev. Wilburt Kennedy officiating. He died at his residence after a long illness.

Mr. Recardo Lamenski Greene was born July 23, 1973 in Swainsboro to Mr. Hubert Riddles and the late Ms. Norma Jean Greene. During his early childhood, he joined Smith Grove Baptist Church. He attended Swainsboro High School. He was employed by Handi-House Manufacturing Company until he became ill. He had a love for kids and sports. Greene was known by everyone as “Chop” which was given to him by his grandfather, Mr. Sam Greene Sr. He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Jean Greene; his grandparents, Sam Greene Sr. and Classie Mae Greene; a brother, Lawrence Wadley Jr.; and an uncle, Sam Greene Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Mobley Greene of Sumpter, South Carolina; his father, Hurber Riddles; an aunt and uncle who raised him, Lawrence Sr. and Mary Greene Wadley of Swainsboro; four sons, Montrelle Alexander Kelly and Jamal Javonte Greene, both of Round Rock, Texas, Rezamond Deon Greene of Sumpter, South Carolina, and William Mobley of Swainsboro; two daughters, Jamika Bickham of Orange Park, Fla. and Jessica Ricks of Sumpter, South Carolina; five sisters, Cheryl (Tommy) Daniels, Valarie Wadley, and Allisyn Wadley, all of Swainsboro, Shawanica Roberts and Shayla Roberts, both of Kennesaw; three brothers, Eric (Kyondra) Greene Keith Wadley, and Christopher Riddles, all of Swainsboro; aunts, Dianne Greene, Marion Wadley, and Sarah Nell Ford, all of Swainsboro; a very dear and devoted friend who loved and took very good care of him until his death, Cora Washington of Portal; seven grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Pallbearers were Kentrel Wadley, Shon Greene, Willie Parrish, Derrish Greene, Marcus Williams, and J.C. Tillman. Floral attendants were classmates, ushers, and friends.

Mosley’s Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.