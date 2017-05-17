Public invited to mental health awareness program next weekend

by WHITLEY CLIFTON

Did you know 26.2 percent of people suffer from mental illness? That’s one in four adults. Many do not wish to speak of mental illness and the problems that occur from such a difficult disease. Danny Coleman is brave enough to eliminate this stigma.

Coleman was diagnosed with a mental illness due to being over-stressed at his place of employment as well as fighting with obesity. After receiving mental health treatment, Coleman went through many battles, which led him to deal with a social phobia for up to a year after being treated. He lived in an assisted living home for a period of time, where he received medical treatment three times a day.

In 2012, Coleman was told he would need to lose 40 pounds to undergo a gastric bypass surgery. Before the surgery, he exceeded his 40-pound weight loss goal, dropping 60 extra pounds. Since then, he has lost a total of 200 pounds, wrote a book titled “Half The Man I Used to Be with Twice the Heart,” and is currently working on another. He’s served two years in office at the college he attends, founded an organization, wrote a poem that he reads at the end of his speaking engagements, and is employed part-time at Ogeechee Behavioral Health Services, where he received his treatment. In all of his efforts, Coleman hopes to inspire others and encourage them that life is not over. In fact, Coleman is living proof that there is life after being diagnosed with mental illness.

Coleman would like to invite the public to attend a mental health awareness program on Saturday, May 27, from 6 – 9 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Rhett Blount and Friends, and there will be free refreshments and door prizes given out . There will also be three guest speakers, one of which will be Brenda McBride, to speak on behalf of mental illness and their recovery stories.