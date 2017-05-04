Pine Tree Festival Weekend
by Pam Akridge | May 4, 2017 11:52 am
Don’t miss a thing this weekend starting Friday May 5th downtown Swainsboro. All starting at 6p.m. with Rhythm & Pines featuring the Swingin’ Medallions on the Boneyard Pavillion at 8:30p.m.. While you wait, don’t miss out on the Gospel Sing, Rhett Blount & Friends and Sam’s Drive in Band starting at 6p.m.
Saturday May the 6th, the Grand Parade will kick off at 10:30 with all your favorites floats and bands. After the parade hang out and enjoy all the shows and festivities going on all day. When you are done downtown make sure you join us for the Pine Tree 100 at Swainsboro Raceway . Gates will open at 2p.m. for some great driving in cars and karts.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Emanuel County Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.