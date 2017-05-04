Pine Tree Festival Weekend

Don’t miss a thing this weekend starting Friday May 5th downtown Swainsboro. All starting at 6p.m. with Rhythm & Pines featuring the Swingin’ Medallions on the Boneyard Pavillion at 8:30p.m.. While you wait, don’t miss out on the Gospel Sing, Rhett Blount & Friends and Sam’s Drive in Band starting at 6p.m.

Saturday May the 6th, the Grand Parade will kick off at 10:30 with all your favorites floats and bands. After the parade hang out and enjoy all the shows and festivities going on all day. When you are done downtown make sure you join us for the Pine Tree 100 at Swainsboro Raceway . Gates will open at 2p.m. for some great driving in cars and karts.