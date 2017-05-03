Patricia Ann Herrington, 53

Funeral Services for Patricia Ann Herrington, 53, of Swainsboro were held Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Alfred Cason officiating. She died on April 22, 2017 after an extended illness.

Patricia Ann Herrington was born June 25, 1963. She attended the Emanuel Co. School system. Patricia enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and her grandchildren. She also had a special friend that she spend her time with, Mr. Tommy Lee Wicker. She was preceded in death by her parents, several brothers; a sister Annie Mae Sanders; and several other sisters.

Survivors include four daughters, Tywannica Barnes, Sharanda Seck, Katrina Prather, and Antionette Hopkins; one son, Antonio Sanders; 16 grandchildren; 3 nieces; one nephew; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Burial Services were held at Swainsboro City Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Timmie Sanders, Randall Brown, Phillip Eastering, and Mosley Funeral Home.

Floral attendants were friends of Patricia Ann Herrington.

Mosley’s Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.