Pamela Yvonne Theobold, 45

Graveside services for Pamela Yvonne Theobold, 45, of Adrian were held Friday, May 19, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend John Hancock officiating. She died Thursday, May 11, 2017.

Mrs. Pamela Yvonne Theobold was born February 14, 1972 in Jacksonville, Fla. to the late Lucian Stapleton and Pamela Duke Stapleton. She loved helping others, reading, and learning. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Theobold was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Lisa Darlene Stapleton.

Survivors include her husband, Ronald Theobold of Virginia; daughters, Inanna Theobold and Tatianna Theobold, both of Virginia, and Miranda (Adam) Rodriguez of Stapleton; son, Wyatt Rodriguez of Swainsboro; brothers, Ronald Stapleton, Joseph Stapleton, and Chip Stapleton, all of Swainsboro; sisters, Lynn Dunn of Jeffersonville, Thersa Johnson of Dublin, and Debbie Stapleton of Wadley; grandchildren, Braleigh, Addison, and Annisa; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.