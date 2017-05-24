Oak Grove MBC to ordain Dr. Robertson this Sunday- Correction
by Halei Lamb | May 24, 2017 9:48 am
In the May 24, 2017 edition of The Blade, the following information was entered incorrectly:
On Sunday, May 28 at 7 p.m., Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church will conduct an ordination service in honor of Pastor Dr. Eric Robertson……
The correct time of this event will be 5 p.m.
The Blade regrets these errors.
