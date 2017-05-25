Oak Grove MBC to ordain Dr. Robertson this Sunday
by Halei Lamb | May 25, 2017 4:13 pm
On Sunday, May 28 at 5 p.m., Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church will conduct an ordination service in honor of Pastor Dr. Eric Robertson. He will be installed as a bishop through the Seasons of Change Ministries under founder and presiding prelate bishop, Dr. K.E. McNeal, who will serve as the sermon chief consecrator. Bishops are asked to wear regalia, and clergymen are asked to wear a collar or robe. All are invited to come and share in the historic event. The church is located at 269 Oak Grove Church Road in Swainsboro.
