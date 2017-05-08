National have a Coke day

Each year on May 8, millions of people across the country celebrate National Have a Coke Day. Coca-Cola, often referred to as Coke, is a carbonated soft drink that is produced by The Coca-Cola Company. Coke is a registered trademark of the Coca-Cola Company in the United States since March 27, 1944. As of 2013, Coke products can be found in over 200 countries around the world as consumers down more than 1.8 million company beverage servings each day.

The celebration can be done by you and a group of your favorite friends getting together, having some fun and each having a tall glass of ice-cold Coca-Cola (or two). Use #NationalHaveACokeDay to share on social media.

In the late 19th century, John Pemberton invented Coca-Cola, at Pemberton’s Eagle Drug and Chemical House in Columbus, Georgia, intending it as a patent medicine. It was then bought out by businessman Asa Griggs Candler. Candler’s marketing tactics led Coke to its dominance of the world soft-drink market throughout the 20th century.

1891 – The first bottling of Coco-Cola occurred at the Biedenharn Candy Company in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

1894 – The first outdoor wall advertisement that promoted the Coca-Cola drink was painted in Cartersville, Georgia

1914 – The longest running commercial Coca-Cola soda fountain anywhere was Atlanta’s Fleeman’s Pharmacy. The pharmacy closed its doors in 1995 after 81 years.

1944 – July 12, the one-billionth gallon of Coca-Cola syrup was manufactured by the Coca-Cola Company.

1955 – Cans of Coke first appeared.