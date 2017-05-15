More donations made to Swainsboro Fire Department
by Halei Lamb | May 15, 2017 6:02 pm
Stitch-N-Print of Twin City made their donation of 300 shirts to the Swainsboro Fire Department and Burn Society on Friday, May 12. Pictured in the donation from Stitch-N-Print are Chief Strowbridge, Brent Clifton, James Ward, Timmy Oliver, Store Manager of Walmart Chris King, and Co-manager Joe Hollaway.
