Melanie Ray Naprstek Strange, 52

Last Updated: May 23, 2017 at 12:23 pm

Funeral services for Melanie Ray Naprstek Strange, 52, were held Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel. Burial took place at Lake Cemetery. She died early Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at her residence.

Ms. Melanie Ray Naprstek Strange was born in Savannah to Melvin Ray and Carol Naprstek. While living there, Strange attended Independent Presbyterian Church. After moving to Nebraska, she became a member of and enjoyed the youth programs at Park View Baptist Church. The family returned to Metter in 1980. She was a 1982 graduate of Metter High School and furthered her education at Swainsboro Technical College, earning her nursing credentials. She worked as a doctor’s assistant under Dr. Curry at the Medical Associates of Metter for 20 years. Her hobbies included camping and, most recently, traveling with her parents and her dog, “Sissy,” whom she adored. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends, especially her mother, father, and son. She was preceded in death by her grandparents and her mother-in-aw, June Strange.

Survivors include her parents, Melvin Ray and Carol Naprstek of Metter; son; Randon Ray Strange of Charleston, S.C.; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Kennedy Funeral Homes – Hooks Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.