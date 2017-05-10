Maria Jeanne Pirrone, 67

Memorial services for Maria Jeanne Pirrone, 67, of Swainsboro will be held Thursday, May 11, 2017 at the home of Joy and Lanier Griswold, located at 633 Old Nunez Road in Swainsboro, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Paul Leigh officiating. She died Monday, May 8, 2017 at Twin View Health and Rehab following an extended illness.

Ms. Maria Jeanne Pirrone was born March 15, 1950 in Los Angeles, Calif. to the late Loreto Pirrone and Jeanne Sichi Pirrone. She lived most of her life in California before moving to Swainsboro in 2009. She loved sewing, and she was very devoted to her faith and loved sharing it. Pirrone was a member of the Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her son, John Rowland, and sister, Cecelia Pirrone.

Survivors include her daughter, Joy (Lanier) Griswold of Swainsboro; sons, James (Deidra) Rowland of Rockhill, S.C. and Jerome Rowland of Columbia, S.C.; brothers, Loreto (Kathy) Pirrone Jr. of Colorado, Roberto Pirrone of Los Angeles, Calif., and Filipo (Elisa) Pirrone of California; sister, Amelia Morency of California; aunt, Mary Costello of Scottsdale, Ariz.; grandchildren, Katie Griswold, Buck Griswold, Jordan (Jonathan) Mason, and Sarah Griswold; great-grandchild, Maggie Rowland; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to American Cancer Society.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro is in charge of arrangements.