Margie Canady Brown, 89

Funeral services for Margie Canady Brown, 89, of Midville will be Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the Peebles-Curry Memorial Chapel with Rev. Dr. Ray Freeman and Rev. Keith Claxton officiating. Interment will follow in the Midville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 1 p.m. until the time of service. She died Monday, May 22, 2017 at Community Hospice House in Vidalia.

Mrs. Margie Canady Brown was born in Garfield to the late Dan and Cora Drew Canady. She was a 1945 graduate of Garfield High School and worked as a telephone operator. She then received her registered nurse certificate and worked for numerous doctors in Midville for many years. She was a homemaker and a long-time member of the Summertown Baptist Church. A loving sister, aunt, and friend, Brown was preceded in death her husband of 45 years, Roy T. Brown Jr.

Survivors include two sisters, Ruth Drake of North Charleston, S.C. and Betty Hopkins of Norristown, and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Pallbearers will be Corey Jones, Michael Armstrong, Danny Canady, Danny Scarboro, Keith Howard, and Ben Howard. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Community Hospice House.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice House, PO Box 2277, Vidalia, GA 30474, or The Midville Garden Club Cemetery Fund, c/o Val Saxon, PO Box 162, Midville, GA 30441.

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.