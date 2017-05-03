Lynda Lee Popkin, 48

Funeral services for Lynda Lee Popkin, 48, of Kathleen were held Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 2 p.m. in Burpee-Scott Chapel. Interment followed at Swainsboro City Cemetery.

Mrs. Lynda Lee Popkin was born on August 28, 1968 in Adrian to her beloved parents, Charles McDonald (Patricia) Lee of Gordon and Carol Ann Giles Bates of Byron. She was a 1992 graduate of the University of North Texas, where she received her bachelor’s degree and was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority. She was a former employee of Geico Insurance for approximately 15 years but primarily worked as a homemaker, dearly loving and caring for her family. In her spare time, Popkin could be found curled up, reading a suspense novel or watching horror films. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Warner Robins.

Survivors include her beloved husband, Richard “Richy” Popkins Sr.; daughter, Jordan Lindsay Popkin of Kathleen; son, Richard “Richie” Popkin Jr. of Kathleen; sister, Vickie (Brandon) Lee of Macon; brother, Richard David (Lucy) Millsap of Los Angeles, Calif.; mother-in-law, Nancy Popkin of Warner Robins; sisters-in-laws, Kristy (Scott) Lamb and Stacy (Chad) Summers; nieces, Allie Lee, Sarah Summers, and Rylee, Avery, and Lauren Lamb; nephew, Matt (Ashley) Summers; and great-nephews, Maddox and Mason Summers.

Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory was in charge of arrangements. Tomlinson Funeral Home submitted the obituary.