Local History, May 1975

Remember when?

How time has changed from 1975 to 2017. You don’t see this very often, but only in the movies.

Mrs. Johnny Williams, the for former Glenda Davis started her new job at Swainsboro Police Department as the meter maid. She started on May 1st of 1975 distributing complimentary tickets to parking violators. She will begin strict enforcement of parking regulations come Monday.