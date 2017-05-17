Local History, May 1964

The first class to have graduation exercise in the Swainsboro Auditorium was the class of 1964. Iva J. Turner and his construction crew had to race against time and bad weather to complete the building by commencement. Designed and supervised by Dickson, Dickson, Buckley and Bulloch Architects and Engineers, the auditorium had actually began in August, 1963. It will seat approximately a thousand people. With walls of face brick and concrete block, the building is supported by laminated wood arches resting on concrete foundation. There are approximately two thousand, five hundred square feet of stage area.

Recently donated to the new auditorium by the County Board of Education was an organ. Purchased from War Supplies, the Hammond Console was serviced and installed by Wooten Music Company of Augusta. The organ was placed on the right side. Swainsboro High’s grand piano is in the same position on the left side.

The building still stands today and is called Swainsboro/Emanuel County Auditorium. The auditorium is frequently utilized for theatrical performances, concerts, movies, award ceremonies and presentations. The building has had renovations since 1964.