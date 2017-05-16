Local History, 1964

Dr Bobby Sasser Jr. local dentist, was elected president of the Swainsboro Junior Chamber of Commerce. A native of Swainsboro, Dr. Sasser attended public schools here and graduated with honors from Swainsboro High School in 1953. After attending Emory-at Oxford Junior College, where he was a member of Phi Delta Omega honorary fraternity, he entered Emory University School of Dentistry and received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in that institution on 1959.

Dr Sasser then entered the U.S. Navy and served at the Marine-Navy hospital at Camp Lejeune, NC., and upon completion of his military obligation he joined the dental clinic at Milledgeville State Hospital.

He began practice of dentistry in Swainsboro in the Spring of 1962