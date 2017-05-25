Let’s take a moment to show our gratitude!
by Halei Lamb | May 25, 2017 3:51 pm
We at The Blade support our Troops and want to take the time to recognize those who are actively fighting for our country, as well as those who have served their terms. It is because of these brave men and women that we can continue to call ourselves the land of the free and the home of the brave! Let’s tag these wonderful, brave souls and let them know we are proud of them!
