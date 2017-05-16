Lady Bobcats make EGSC history

by SUTTON APPLING

History has been made at East Georgia State College this season as the Lady Bobcats softball team won the most conference games (16 – 12), played in the 2017 GCAA Championship and went undefeated in the tournament until championship play.

“We never doubted these girls one bit and knew that they would achieve these accomplishments,” said Head Softball Coach Becca Hewitt. “This is a special group of girls, and we’ve been saying it from the beginning.”

The Lady Bobcats went into the GCAA Championship Tournament as the #4 seed under Georgia Highlands, hosts Georgia Military College, and #1 seed Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. The first game of the tournament saw the Lady Bobcats’ talent get them through the first seven innings and their hearts get them through the extra innings. Sophomore Myranda Hand led the Bobcats on the mound to victory in their first step towards making school history.

Freshman TaNiya Moye had a walk off hit to score Sophomore Caroline Williams to defeat South Georgia State College 4 – 3. Although the other two games didn’t go into extra innings, the Lady Bobcats always managed to cut it close. After their defeat of the #5 seed SGSC, the team knew it wouldn’t be easy.

EGSC then upset #1 seed ABAD, who swept the Lady Bobcats a week prior. Revenge was sweet. Lily DeLoach came in for the save against Georgia Military College under the lights on their home field.

Unfortunately, the Lady Bobcats fell shortly thereafter, but they had a fantastic run this season and look forward to getting back on the diamond next season!

In addition to a tremendous conference tournament experience, the Lady Bobcats also saw GCAA honors for three of their players. Taylor Long, Myranda Hand and Libbi Lance were all named to the GCAA Conference All-Region Second Team. Congratulations to all the Lady Bobcats on a great season! Go Bobcats!