Joyce Clifton Oglesby, 90

Last Updated: May 17, 2017 at 3:56 pm

Funeral services for Joyce Clifton Oglesby, 90, will be held Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Adams, Rev. Tommie Pullium, and Rev. Dr. Ray Freeman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2017 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Crowe-Fields Funeral Home. She died Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at her residence.

Mrs. Joyce Clifton Oglesby was born in Jenkins County. She was a retired quality control inspector for ARGO Mills and a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, John D. “Mutt” Oglesby.

Survivors include her three daughters, Wanda (Gary) Ullery of Garfield, Chyrle (Rick) Moore of Wadley, and Gail Drake of Garfield; a son, John D. Oglesby Jr. of Garfield; a sister, Elene Bragg of Millen; 10 grandchildren, Gina Ullery Allman, Gary A. Ullery Jr., Renee M. Story, Jeff Drake, Tracie M. Hall, Ricky Moore, Leslie D. Frederick, Matt Thomas, Scott Thomas, and Chelsea Oglesby; 15 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Crowe-Fields Funeral Home of Millen is in charge of arrangements.