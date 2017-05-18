Join the Fulford Center for summer camps

East Georgia State College’s Sudie A. Fulford Community Learning Center is the place to be this summer! They have a variety of great summer camps for kids.

From June 5 – 8 at 8:30 a.m. to noon, the Fulford Center will hold Camp Adventure VI, one of their most requested camps. Structured for rising third through fifth graders, this camp is $25 and is limited to 22 students. Camp Adventure is truly and adventure, and this year’s camp will be one of the best ever. There will be plenty of hands on activities as well as opportunities to explore and enjoy the outdoors. Many challenging and exciting activities will strengthen the campers’ appreciation for teamwork. If your child loves action, then Camp Adventure is the perfect camp experience.

June 15 – 16 from 8:30 a.m. to noon will see the Ooey, Gooey Science Mini Camp for rising first and second graders. The camp is limited to 18 students and costs $20. Come with us and explore the many different ways we can get down and dirty with science. We’ll explore everything slimy and gooey as we take a hands-on look at our favorite science experiments! Come have a wild science adventure as we discover the fun of ooey, gooey science.

STEM Discovery Camp will be held from June 19 – 22 at 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for rising third – fifth graders. The cost is $125 and the camp is limited to 20 students. During this unique four day camp, students will take part in the following Discovery Tracks: Engineering and Technology, Medicine and Technology, Environmental Science and Planning for Success. GYSTC STEM Discovery Camp is the perfect opportunity for young and curious minds to explore the frontiers of 21st century science and technology.

On June 26 – 28 from 9 a.m. to noon, the Fulford Center, in partnership with the Emanuel Arts Council and the Averitt Center for the Arts, will hold Travel Through Time Art Camp for rising third through fifth graders. The cost is $50 and the camp is limited to 36 students. Step into our time travel machine each day of camp. We will arrive at a new place in art history and create works inspired by various artists. Each day will focus on a new artist. From Calder to Mondrian, O’Keefe to Nevelson, campers will explore new artistic styles and mediums. We will create both two and three dimensional works using both traditional and unconventional materials.

Intermediate/Advance Chess Camp will be held July 10 – 13 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The cost is $25 and is limited to 20 students. This camp is for chess enthusiasts who have developed tactical and strategic skills. The camp will cover chess strategy, beginning with generally-known strategic chess principles and then moving to more sophisticated strategic patterns. Chess opening and endgame principles will be covered in detail. A tournament with lunch will be held on Wednesday with trophies to be awarded.

July 17 – 21 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Camp Invention returns to the Fulford Center for rising third through sixth graders. Registration for this camp is conducted through the local schools and is limited to 50 students. Contact the Fulford Center for details. In its fifth year at the Center, Camp Invention is a nationally recognized unique summer opportunity to explore science, technology, engineering and math through exciting hands-on activities. At Camp Invention, campers will learn how to think like inventors, problem-solve, collaborate and create… all while having tons of fun!

Want to get in on all the action? Visit http://www.ega.edu/announce/summer-camp-registration-forms.pdf to register or contact Jean Schwabe at the Fulford Center by phone at 478-289-2464 or by email at jdschwabe@ega.edu. You can also view the flyer for the camps here: http://www.ega.edu/announce/summer-camp-flyer-2017.pdf