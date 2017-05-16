Join EGSC for their Alumni & Friends Lunch and Learn program

On Friday, May 19, 2017, East Georgia State College’s Alumni Association will host an Alumni & Friends Lunch and Learn Program at noon at the Sudie A. Fulford Community Learning Center. The program will feature speaker Daniel Porter.

Porter is the 26-year-old son of Dr. Cedric and Juanita Porter of Swainsboro. He is a six-time GMEA All-State Chorus recipient, 4-H Alumni and National Speaker. He graduated from Georgia State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science. He is married to Shana Porter and the couple have a 17-month-old daughter, Arianna. He has an affinity for operating in excellence and seeks to use his experiences to help others.

The Lunch and Learn Program is open to all friends of East Georgia State College and has a cost of $5, which will cover a lunch of soup and sandwiches. To reserve your spot, visit www.ega.edu/alumnilunchandlearn. Contact Development Coordinator Marsha Moore at mdmoore@ega.edu or 478-289-2193 with any questions.