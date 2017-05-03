Johnny James “Johnny Blue” Jackson, 59

Funeral services for Johnny James “Johnny Blue” Jackson, 59, of Twin City were held Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 2 p.m. at God’s Holy Tabernacle For All People Outreach Ministries with Pastor Amos Handsom Jr. presiding. Interment was held at the Swainsboro City Cemetery, and repast took place in the church’s social hall. He died April 9, 2017.

Mr. Johnny James “Johnny Blue” Jackson was born in Blackshear on June 28, 1957 to Mr. Johnnie Lee Jackson and Flossie Mae Williams. He was a deacon at Cooper Baptist Church in Twin City, and he was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Jackson was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Earl Lee Long; and a sister, Hazel McKnight.

Survivors include four loving children, Dominique Jackson of New York, N.Y., and Amber Jackson, Kristan Jackson, and Kaleb George, all of Twin City; three grandchildren; two sisters, Geneva Mack of Pompano Beach, Fla. and Agnes Sales of Jacksonville, Fla.; two brothers, Sammie j. Sales of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Edgar Sales of Ashburn; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Pallbearers were Marcus Roper, John Troupe, Tavares Daughtry, Eddie Roper, Gary Handsom, and Antonio Daughtry.

Mosley’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.