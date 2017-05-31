James “Ronnie” Marcus, 65

Funeral services for James “Ronnie” Marcus, 65, of Kite will be held Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 3 p.m. in the Peebles-Curry Memorial Chapel with Rev. Allen Meeks officiating. Interment will follow in the Kite City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, May 31, 2017 from 6 – 8 p.m. He passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at his residence after an extended illness.

Mr. James “Ronnie” Marcus was born in Dublin and lived most of his life in Kite, Johnson County. He was a logger by trade and was employed by Donald Davis Logging for many years. An avid outdoorsman, Marcus loved coon hunting and bird hunting. He Marcus was preceded in death by his parents, Luther Junior and Betty Joyce Wheeler Marcus.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Faye Peebles Marcus of Kite; two sons, James Christopher (Regina) Marcus of Scott and James (LeAnn) Rodney Marcus of East Dublin; and four grandchildren, Caitlin Paige Marcus, Haven Brett Marcus, James Blaze Marcus, and Landon Heath Marcus.

Pallbearers will be Johnnie Colston, Chris Stapleton, Kevin Stapleton, Matt Peebles, Wade Webb, and Lucas Johnson.

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.