James Lloyd “Buddy” Coleman, 60

Memorial services for James Lloyd “Buddy” Coleman, 60, of Swainsboro were held Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Wood Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Williams officiating. He died Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia.

Mr. James Lloyd “Buddy” Coleman was preceded in death by his father, John R. Coleman, and two sisters, Jane Woods and Janice Coleman.

Survivors include his mother, Loutrell Johnson Coleman of Twin City; brothers, Kenneth (Linda) Coleman of Cobbtown, William (Madie) Coleman of Oak Park, and Randy Coleman of Twin City; and several nieces and nephews.

Wood Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.