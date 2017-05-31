Jail Report: May 31, 2017

Last Updated: May 31, 2017 at 10:53 am

Jarvish Tremaine Wilcher, 28, 127 Adrian Rd.; entered 5/23/17; Public drunk, Failure to Comply; SPD

Dylan Hunter Jones, 21, 365 Huckleberry Rd.; entered 5/24/17; Dui/alch; released 5/24/17; SPD

Jonathan David Waters, 42, 573 Ehrlich Farm Rd.; entered 5/24/17; Disorderly Conduct; released 5/25/17; ECSO

Joehans Christian Lopez-Neff, 30, 124 Gall River Rd., Columbia, S.C.; entered 5/25/17; Theft/shoplifting; released 5/26/17; SPD

Forrest McComb Hines, 39, 746 Citadel Rd., Orangeburg, S.C.; entered 5/25/17; No proof of insurance, Acq lic plate/conceal id of veh, Suspended Registration, Shall Obtain GA. Driver Lic. W/ 30 Days, Failure to Exercise Due Care; released 5/25/17; SPD

William Coleman Jr., 30, 1727 Lambs Br. Rd.; entered 5/26/17; Aggr assault; SPD

Jason Michael Gamiza, 37, 121 Maple St., Twin City; entered 5/26/17; Leaving Scene of Accident, Reckless Driving; released 5/26/17; ECSO

Ray Allen Hooks, 33, 314 Lucky St., 633 Sunshine Rd.; entered 5/26/17; Probation/Superior Court; ECSO

Gregory Bernard Kemp Sr., 50, 413 E. Pine St.; entered 5/26/17; Hold for Out of County Billing; released 5/26/17; SPD

Zachary Edward Hanson, 21, 4137 Glen Laurel Dr., Snellville; entered 5/26/17; Hold for Out of County Billing; released 5/28/17; SPD

Heaven Leigh Aycock, 21, Davis St., Kite; entered 5/26/17; Driving lic susp/rev, No license on person, Suspended Registration, Hold for Out of County Billing; SPD

Monica Rose Hurst, 33, 206 Green St., Sandersville; entered 5/26/17; Reckless Driving, Speeding 30+ MPH over; released 5/26/17; ECSO

Antonio Syntavious Reeves, 23, 7456 Konju Crt., Ft. Stewart; entered 5/26/17; Driving lic susp/rev; released 5/26/17; OPPD

Cordaro Damien Kirkland, 30, 471 Peebles St.; entered 5/26/17; Probation/Superior Court; released 5/28/17; WALK-IN

Kevin Gordon Welch, 31, Swainsboro Inn, Rm. 116; entered 5/26/17; Probation/Superior Court; released 5/28/17; WALK-IN

Rockkeem Jamal Rucker, 29, 221 Warren Ave.; entered 5/26/17; Probation/Superior Court; released 5/28/17; WALK-IN

Alexander Michael Cannon, 23, 196 Dixie Ave. SE, Marietta; entered 5/27/17; VGCSA Marijuana/possess less than oz., Speeding 30+ MPH over; released 5/27/17; OPPD

Carlos Anthony Henry, 35, 632 E. Main St.; entered 5/27/17; Driving While Unlicensed/Expired; released 5/27/17; SPD

Ivy Michelle Kirby, 34, 24 S. Bell St.; entered 5/27/17; Financial transaction card/unauthorized use of; ECSO

Jose Luis Trejo Alvaree, 29, 218 Cirmerick Dr., Aiken, S.C.; entered 5/27/17; Driving While Unlicensed/Expired, No Insurance, Expired tag, Windshields/front door cracked/tinted/matls proh; OPPD

Courtney Lashay Atkins, 26, 1383 MLK Jr. Dr., Soperton; entered 5/28/17; No Insurance, Open Container; released 5/28/17; SPD

Steven Tyrone Kirkland, 49, 514 Bell Homes St., Dublin; entered 5/28/17; Disorderly conduct; SPD

Harvey Lee Holder IV, 44, 3966 Beasley School Rd., Sandy Ridge, N.C.; entered 5/28/17; Speeding 15-29 MPH over, Driving lic susp/rev; GSP

Gregorio Soriano Aragon, 28, 655 Atlanta Rd., Cummings; entered 5/29/17; Driving While Unlicensed/Expired, Speeding 59-29 MPH over, Taillight Requirements; released 5/29/17; OPPD

Jameria Shanquel Mullins, 22, 301 Noble Oaks Dr., Apt. 2903, Savannah; entered 5/29/17; Expired tag, Driving lic susp/rev; released 5/29/17; OPPD

Melissa Ann Henry, 43, 209 McKenzie Dr.; entered 5/29/17; Theft/shoplifting, Crim trespass; SPD

Diaz Perez, 52, 695 Lemon Rd.; entered 5/29/17; Driving While Unlicensed/Expired, Windshields/front door cracked/tinted/matls proh; released 5/29/17; OPPD

Laura Minty Lee Walls, 26, 101 Charm St., Wadley; entered 5/29/17; Burglary, Probation/Swainsboro PD/Middle Ga Probation; ECSO

Darlene Lavenia Walls, 31, 145 Kings Ln., Ellabell; entered 5/29/17; Burglary; ECSO

Aaliyah Shawntress Smith, 19, 710 GA Ave., Apt. 116D, Statesboro; entered 5/30/17; Disorderly conduct; released 5/30/17; ECSO