Jail List: May 10, 2017

The following persons have been booked into Emanuel County Jail, according to Emanuel County Sheriff Tyson Stephens, on warrants obtained by one of several local law enforcement agencies, designated by each name: Drug Task Force (DTF); Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI); Georgia Department of Pardons and Parole (GAPP); Georgia State Patrol (GSP); Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO); Swainsboro Police Dept. (SPD); Stillmore Police Dept. (SMPD); Twin City Police Department (TCPD); Garfield Police Dept. (GPD); Adrian Police Dept. (APD); Child Support Recovery Unit (CSRU); Intensive Probation Service (IPS); or Probation Office (PROB).

Jean Paul Tuttle, 17, 81 McKenzie Dr.; entered 5/1/17; Driving While Unlicensed/Expired, Seat belt violation, Seat belt violation, Safety Restraint Violation (under 5 YOA); released 5/1/17; SPD

Jonathan Donta Coney, 29, 103 Francis Ave.; entered 5/1/17; Parole viol; released 5/1/17; SPD

Wayne James Mixon, 51, 12 Flint Lake Rd., Kite; entered 5/1/17; Probation/Swainsboro PD/Middle Ga Probation; SPD

Gary Dwayne Purvis Sr., 37, 267 Ga Hwy 46E, Twin City; entered 5/2/17; Probation/Superior Court, Probation/Superior Court; ECSO

James Matthews Strowbridge, 22, 126 Arden Dr.; entered 5/2/17; Disorderly conduct; released 5/2/17; ECSO

Mason Thomas Wheelock, 19, 417-A West Main St.; entered 5/2/17; Dui/drugs, vgcsa/vio ga control subst act, Failure to Maintain Lane, less safe/refusal, Improper U-turn, Trafficking Schedule IV; OPPD

Emily Oglesby Prescott, 22, Highway 23, Millen; entered 5/3/17; Murder, Murder, Burglary, Armed robbery; ECSO

Nicholas Urhile Lester, 19, 1930 Oglesby Br. Rd. SW, Conyers; entered 5/4/17; VGCSA/poss less than oz.; released 5/4/17; SPD

Prospher Randy Johnson Jr., 18, 2755 Sherlock Dr., Decatur; entered 5/4/17; VGCSA Marijuana/poss less than oz./ Operation of Veh w/o Tag/Decal; released 5/4/17; SPD

Jaquell Onatae Wright, 20, 213 Finn Cir., Savannah; entered 5/4/17; VGCSA Marijuana/poss less than oz., Littering; released 5/4/17; SPD

Makayla Breona Bass, 19, 6301 Webb Br. Ct., Alpharetta; entered 5/4/17; VGCSA Marijuana/poss less than oz., Littering; released 5/4/17; SPD

Sanantonio Christopher Young, 18, 114 B St., Millen; entered 5/4/17; Murder, Murder, Burglary, Armed robbery; ECSO

Jacob Joel Iacoviello, 23, 203 S. Church St., Adrian; entered 5/4/17; Probation/Superior Court; ECSO

Raheem Jerome Samuels, 20, 2037 Channing Dr., Conyers; entered 5/4/17; Speeding 15-29 MPH over, Driving lic susp/rev; released 5/5/17; OPPD

Dylan Arlo Soles, 20, 142 Arden Dr.; entered 5/5/17; DUI/Alcohol/Under 21/CYOA/0.02 grams or more; Loud Music, Taillight Requirements, Change Address Within 60 Days; released 5/5/17; SPD

Shauntequia Tytiannia Bell, 18, 815 Hart Ave., Millen; entered 5/5/17; Armed robbery, Murder, Murder, Burglary; ECSO

Ester Delacrus, 24, 116 Alice Cir.; entered 5/5/17; Defective Equipment, Speeding 30+ MPH over, Driving While Unlicensed/Expired; released 5/5/17; OPPD

Cordaro Damien Kirkland, 30, 471 Peebles St.; entered 5/5/17; Serve weekends; released 5/7/17; WALK-IN

Jason Dean Moore, 31, 711 E. Board St., Savannah; entered 5/6/17; Disorderly Conduct; released 5/6/17; SPD

Arthur Lee King Jr., 37, 220 Maple Ave., Twin City; entered 5/6/17; Driving lic susp/rev; released 5/6/17; ECSO

Victor Leon Lloyd, 51, 422 N. Coleman St.; entered 5/6/17; Driving lic susp/rev, Dui/alch, Probation/Superior Court; SPD

Ira Lance Whitaker, 34, 1056 Old Wadley Rd.; entered 5/7/17; Disorderly Conduct; released 5/7/17; SPD

Francis Patrick Jones, 56, 1670 Clinton Rd., Macon; entered 5/7/17; Hold for Out of County Billing, Holding for Bibb County; released 5/8/17; ECSO

Albert Francois Petre, 19, 2403 Bancroft Way, Buford; entered 5/8/17; Suspended Registration, Driving lic susp/rev; released 5/8/17; OPPD