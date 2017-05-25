Jail Activity: May 24, 2017
by Halei Lamb | May 25, 2017 9:25 am
Christopher Obearon Thomas, 34, 203 Blackberry Rd.; entered 5/16/17; Child Molest-f-; ECSO
James Cornellius Sherrod, 44, 400 N. Main St. 192 Supr.; entered 5/16/17; No insurance, Operation of Veh w/o Tag/Decal, Viol/Permit, Too Fast for Conditions; released 5/16/17; ECSO
Javaris Maurice Jones, 23, 220 Lee St. Apt. A; entered 5/16/17; Battery/simp battery-family violence, failure to comply; released 5/17/17; SPD
Tyrone Untario Carswell Jr., 18, 311 West Sixth Ave., Stillmore; entered 5/16/17; Burglary; released 5/18/17; SMPD
Tyler David Bedgood, 23, 36 Lewis Rd.; entered 5/16/17; Probation/Superior Court; ECSO
Almehasha Dorthy Marie Smith, 23, 580 Rentz St; entered 5/16/17; Probation/Swainsboro PD/Middle Ga Probation; released 5/17/17; SPD
Michael Preston Copeland, 26, 52 N. Old Reidsville Rd.; entered 5/16/17; Theft/Shoplifting; released 5/16/17; TCPD
Vernon David Kemp Jr., 22, 106 McMillian Dr.; entered 5/17/17; Dui/alch, Driving lic susp/revoked, Seatbelt violation, Disorderly conduct; released 5/17/17; SPD
Phillipe Aaron Riner, 40, 387 Dellwood Rd.; entered 5/17/17; Probation/Superior Court, Bench Warrant; SPD
James Eric Gamble, 47; entered 5/17/17; Probation/Superior Court; ECSO
William Ashley Douglas, 28, 807 Adam St. Darrion, GA 31305; Probation/Superior; ECSO
Desiree Michelle Scott, 24, 302 Pugsley St. Apt. A; entered 5/17/17; Robbery by Sudden Snatch, Aggr assault, Theft/shoplifting; SPD
Tyshanana Dysheka Brown, 25, 501 Dawson St.; Sentenced to State; ECSO/Sentenced to state.
Anthony Ray Brown, 33, 450 Al Henderson Blvd., Unit 404, Savannah; entered 5/17/17; Driving lic susp/revoked, Suspended Registration; released 5/17/17; OPPD
Clint Anthony Williams, 37, 50 Shady Ln..; entered 5/17/17; Burglary; ECSO
Logan Hunter Murphy, 22, 323 Watson St.; entered 5/18/17; Theft/deception; released 5/19/17; ECSO
Joshua Slater Riner, 23, 2251 GA Hwy. 192 N., Midville; Theft/service, Probation Violation; released 5/19/17; DCS
George Del Vecchio Jr., 39, 115 Ashlund Dr. Centerville; entered 5/18/18; Driving lic susp/rev; released 5/18/17; OPPD
David Ray Johnson, 53, 3912 Herrington St., Lyons; entered 5/18/17; Dui/drugs, Failure to Maintain Lane, Too fast for conditions; released 5/19/17; GSP
Leonard Bates, 59, 901 Sherman Ave., Savannah; entered 5/18/17; VGCSA Marijuana/poss less than oz., Driving lic susp/rev, Suspended Registration; released 5/19/17; OPPD
Melissa Ann Herrington, 41, 237 Steward Rd.; entered 5/19/17; Dui/drugs, Open Container, VGCSA Marijuana poss less than oz, VGCSA Poss Dangerous Drugs, VGCSA Poss Dangerous Drugs, VGCSA Poss Dangerous Drugs, VGCSA Poss Dangerous Drugs, VGCSA Poss Dangerous Drugs, VGCSA Poss Dangerous Drugs, VGCSA Poss Dangerous Drugs, Vgcsa/vio ga control subst act, Vgcsa/vio ga control subst act, Vgcsa/vio ga control subst act, VGCSA/Poss of Methamphetamine; released 5/22/17; SPD
Nequana Jeshia Daniels, 24, 335 East Pine St., Apt. 18; entered 5/19/17; Driving lic susp/rev, Suspended Registration; released 5/19/19; SPD
Cordaro Damien Kirkland, 471 Peebles St.; entered 5/19/17; Probation/ Superior Court; released 5/21/17; WALK-IN
Leon James Jr., 42, 406 North Racetrack St.; Obstr/ofc, Probation/Stillmore PD/CSRA; WALK-IN
George Dewayne Washington Jr., 51, 226 Abundance St.; entered 5/19/17; Driving lic susp/rev, Dui/alch, Misrepresenting License Plate, No proof of insurance, No state tag; released 5/20/17; ECSO
Rockkeem Jamal Rucker, 29, 221 Warren Ave.; entered 5/19/17; Probation/Superior Court; released 5/21/17; WALK-IN
Kevin Gordon Welch, 56, Swainsboro Inn, Rm. 116; entered 5/19/17; Probation/Swainsboro PD/Middle Ga Probation; released 5/21/17; WALK-IN
Talley Cagle, 30, 9034 Wooten Rd., Chattanooga, Tenn.; entered 5/19/17; Hold for Out of State Extradiction; ECSO
Jamie O’Bryant Walker, 32, 368 Oak Grove Church Rd.; entered 5/19/17; VGCSA Marijuana/poss less than oz; released 5/19/17; SPD
Ashia Lashondra Gordon, 20, 322 South 2nd Street, Twin City; entered 5/20/17; Open Container, DUI/Alcohol/Under 21 YOZ/0.02 grams or more, Headlight Requirements, Driving lic. susp/rev.; released 5/20/17; SPD
Tyler James Anderson, 25, 4766 Collins Rd., Cobbtown; entered 5/20/17; VGCSA Possession of Drug Related Object, VGCSA Marijuana/poss less than oz//misd, Dui/multiple subs; released 5/21/17; GSP
Patricia Ann Kirkland, 52, 402 Gumlog Rd.; entered 5/21/17; Operation of Veh w/o Tag/Decal, Driving while Unlicensed/Expired, No insurance; released 5/21/17; SPD
Stephen Lamon Paynes, 33, 612 Liberty St.; entered 5/21/17; Ocstr/ofc-f, Terror threats and acts, Hold for out of County Billing, Aggr assault, Firearm poss by conv felon, Firearm disch on/near public highway, Firearm/knife possess/crime/attempt crime, Firearm disch/under infl/alch/drugs; SPD
Calvin Odell Branch, 34, Mount Shady Church Rd.; entered 5/21/17; DUI/Refusal, Obstr/ofc, driving lic susp/rev, Party to the crime of aggravated assault; SPD
Sharon Ann Palmer, 45, 198 Coleman Rd. Vidalia, GA 30474; entered 5/22/17; DUI/Refusal, Expired tag, headlight requirements, VGCSA/vio ga control subst act, Less Safe, Unlawful transfer of tag; SPD
Starkela Simmon Carswell, 25, 17 Ridge Run, Marrietta; entered 5/22/17; Bench warrant.; SPD
Biannia Shantrice Davis, 21, 524 N. Coleman St.; entered 5/22/17; Dui/drugs, Fail to Maintain Lane, Violation of License Restrictions, seat belt violation; released 5/22/17; ECSO
Vivi Lashaun Williams, 47, 998 Kelly St. Adrian; entered 5/22/17; City bench warrant; SPD
Kerry Sherrod Ramsey, 32, 477 W. 6th Ave. Stillmore; entered 5/22/17; Probation/Superior Court; ECSO
