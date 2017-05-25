Jail Activity: May 24, 2017

Christopher Obearon Thomas, 34, 203 Blackberry Rd.; entered 5/16/17; Child Molest-f-; ECSO

James Cornellius Sherrod, 44, 400 N. Main St. 192 Supr.; entered 5/16/17; No insurance, Operation of Veh w/o Tag/Decal, Viol/Permit, Too Fast for Conditions; released 5/16/17; ECSO

Javaris Maurice Jones, 23, 220 Lee St. Apt. A; entered 5/16/17; Battery/simp battery-family violence, failure to comply; released 5/17/17; SPD

Tyrone Untario Carswell Jr., 18, 311 West Sixth Ave., Stillmore; entered 5/16/17; Burglary; released 5/18/17; SMPD

Tyler David Bedgood, 23, 36 Lewis Rd.; entered 5/16/17; Probation/Superior Court; ECSO

Almehasha Dorthy Marie Smith, 23, 580 Rentz St; entered 5/16/17; Probation/Swainsboro PD/Middle Ga Probation; released 5/17/17; SPD

Michael Preston Copeland, 26, 52 N. Old Reidsville Rd.; entered 5/16/17; Theft/Shoplifting; released 5/16/17; TCPD

Vernon David Kemp Jr., 22, 106 McMillian Dr.; entered 5/17/17; Dui/alch, Driving lic susp/revoked, Seatbelt violation, Disorderly conduct; released 5/17/17; SPD

Phillipe Aaron Riner, 40, 387 Dellwood Rd.; entered 5/17/17; Probation/Superior Court, Bench Warrant; SPD

James Eric Gamble, 47; entered 5/17/17; Probation/Superior Court; ECSO

William Ashley Douglas, 28, 807 Adam St. Darrion, GA 31305; Probation/Superior; ECSO

Desiree Michelle Scott, 24, 302 Pugsley St. Apt. A; entered 5/17/17; Robbery by Sudden Snatch, Aggr assault, Theft/shoplifting; SPD

Tyshanana Dysheka Brown, 25, 501 Dawson St.; Sentenced to State; ECSO/Sentenced to state.

Anthony Ray Brown, 33, 450 Al Henderson Blvd., Unit 404, Savannah; entered 5/17/17; Driving lic susp/revoked, Suspended Registration; released 5/17/17; OPPD

Clint Anthony Williams, 37, 50 Shady Ln..; entered 5/17/17; Burglary; ECSO

Logan Hunter Murphy, 22, 323 Watson St.; entered 5/18/17; Theft/deception; released 5/19/17; ECSO

Joshua Slater Riner, 23, 2251 GA Hwy. 192 N., Midville; Theft/service, Probation Violation; released 5/19/17; DCS

George Del Vecchio Jr., 39, 115 Ashlund Dr. Centerville; entered 5/18/18; Driving lic susp/rev; released 5/18/17; OPPD

David Ray Johnson, 53, 3912 Herrington St., Lyons; entered 5/18/17; Dui/drugs, Failure to Maintain Lane, Too fast for conditions; released 5/19/17; GSP

Leonard Bates, 59, 901 Sherman Ave., Savannah; entered 5/18/17; VGCSA Marijuana/poss less than oz., Driving lic susp/rev, Suspended Registration; released 5/19/17; OPPD

Melissa Ann Herrington, 41, 237 Steward Rd.; entered 5/19/17; Dui/drugs, Open Container, VGCSA Marijuana poss less than oz, VGCSA Poss Dangerous Drugs, VGCSA Poss Dangerous Drugs, VGCSA Poss Dangerous Drugs, VGCSA Poss Dangerous Drugs, VGCSA Poss Dangerous Drugs, VGCSA Poss Dangerous Drugs, VGCSA Poss Dangerous Drugs, Vgcsa/vio ga control subst act, Vgcsa/vio ga control subst act, Vgcsa/vio ga control subst act, VGCSA/Poss of Methamphetamine; released 5/22/17; SPD

Nequana Jeshia Daniels, 24, 335 East Pine St., Apt. 18; entered 5/19/17; Driving lic susp/rev, Suspended Registration; released 5/19/19; SPD

Cordaro Damien Kirkland, 471 Peebles St.; entered 5/19/17; Probation/ Superior Court; released 5/21/17; WALK-IN

Leon James Jr., 42, 406 North Racetrack St.; Obstr/ofc, Probation/Stillmore PD/CSRA; WALK-IN

George Dewayne Washington Jr., 51, 226 Abundance St.; entered 5/19/17; Driving lic susp/rev, Dui/alch, Misrepresenting License Plate, No proof of insurance, No state tag; released 5/20/17; ECSO

Rockkeem Jamal Rucker, 29, 221 Warren Ave.; entered 5/19/17; Probation/Superior Court; released 5/21/17; WALK-IN

Kevin Gordon Welch, 56, Swainsboro Inn, Rm. 116; entered 5/19/17; Probation/Swainsboro PD/Middle Ga Probation; released 5/21/17; WALK-IN

Talley Cagle, 30, 9034 Wooten Rd., Chattanooga, Tenn.; entered 5/19/17; Hold for Out of State Extradiction; ECSO

Jamie O’Bryant Walker, 32, 368 Oak Grove Church Rd.; entered 5/19/17; VGCSA Marijuana/poss less than oz; released 5/19/17; SPD

Ashia Lashondra Gordon, 20, 322 South 2nd Street, Twin City; entered 5/20/17; Open Container, DUI/Alcohol/Under 21 YOZ/0.02 grams or more, Headlight Requirements, Driving lic. susp/rev.; released 5/20/17; SPD

Tyler James Anderson, 25, 4766 Collins Rd., Cobbtown; entered 5/20/17; VGCSA Possession of Drug Related Object, VGCSA Marijuana/poss less than oz//misd, Dui/multiple subs; released 5/21/17; GSP

Patricia Ann Kirkland, 52, 402 Gumlog Rd.; entered 5/21/17; Operation of Veh w/o Tag/Decal, Driving while Unlicensed/Expired, No insurance; released 5/21/17; SPD

Stephen Lamon Paynes, 33, 612 Liberty St.; entered 5/21/17; Ocstr/ofc-f, Terror threats and acts, Hold for out of County Billing, Aggr assault, Firearm poss by conv felon, Firearm disch on/near public highway, Firearm/knife possess/crime/attempt crime, Firearm disch/under infl/alch/drugs; SPD

Calvin Odell Branch, 34, Mount Shady Church Rd.; entered 5/21/17; DUI/Refusal, Obstr/ofc, driving lic susp/rev, Party to the crime of aggravated assault; SPD

Sharon Ann Palmer, 45, 198 Coleman Rd. Vidalia, GA 30474; entered 5/22/17; DUI/Refusal, Expired tag, headlight requirements, VGCSA/vio ga control subst act, Less Safe, Unlawful transfer of tag; SPD

Starkela Simmon Carswell, 25, 17 Ridge Run, Marrietta; entered 5/22/17; Bench warrant.; SPD

Biannia Shantrice Davis, 21, 524 N. Coleman St.; entered 5/22/17; Dui/drugs, Fail to Maintain Lane, Violation of License Restrictions, seat belt violation; released 5/22/17; ECSO

Vivi Lashaun Williams, 47, 998 Kelly St. Adrian; entered 5/22/17; City bench warrant; SPD

Kerry Sherrod Ramsey, 32, 477 W. 6th Ave. Stillmore; entered 5/22/17; Probation/Superior Court; ECSO