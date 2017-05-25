Jail Activity: May 17, 2017

Albert Francois Petre, 19, 2403 Bancroft Way, Buford; entered 5/8/17; Suspended Registration, Driving lic susp/rev; released 5/8/17; OPPD

Steven Wayne Henry, 46, 1286 Lambs Bridge Rd., Twin City; entered 5/8/17; Probation/Superior Court; DCS

Rafael Guizar, 37, 909 Peacock Rd., Alma; entered 5/9/17; Speeding 15-29 MPH over, Driving While Unlicensed/Expired; released 5/9/17; ECSO

Aliyah Danae Thomas, 22, 950 NW 175th, Miami Garden, Florida; entered 5/9/17; Speeding 15-29 MPH over, Driving While Unlicensed/Expired; released 5/9/17; ECSO

Cannon Leigh Brown, 42, 1061 Spring Station Rd., Greensboro; entered 5/9/17; Fail to Maintain Lane, VGCSA Possession of Drug Related Object, Dui/drugs, Poss of more than one valid license, Poss of meth; released 5/10/17; ECSO

DeWight Patrick Bell, 50, 249 St. Galilee Road, Swainsboro; entered 5/10/17; Dui/drugs, Habitual viol/offender; released 5/10/2017; Walk-in

Daniel Leighton Wilson, 32, 787 Summer Dr., Acworth; entered 5/10/17; Speeding 15-29 MPH over, Driving lic susp/rev; released 5/10/17; OPPD

Whitney Marie Elliott, 21, 2049 Scarboro Church Road; entered 5/10/2017; Disorderly conduct; released 5/15/17; ECSO

Cassidy Ann Elliott, 18, 2049 Scarboro Church Road; entered 5/10/17; Disorderly conduct; released 5/15/17; ECSO

Shaneque Ariel Carswell, 23, 409 Flanders Street; entered 5/10/17; Disorderly conduct; released 5/10/17; SPD

Jahheme Kesean Miller, 24, 409 Flanders Street; entered 5/10/17; Disorderly conduct; released 5/11/17; SPD

Larry Octavious Jackson, 27, 1173 Holmes Dr., Millen; entered 5/10/17; Murder, Murder, Burglary, Armed robbery, Parole viol; ECSO

Andrew Michael Bazemore, 30, 124 East Broad Street; entered 5/11/17; Driving lic susp/rev, Speeding 15-29 MPH over; released 5/11/17; ECSO

Divante Antonio Lloyd, 24, 219 Booker Street; entered 5/11/17; Theft/taking, Theft/taking, Burglary; ECSO

Thomas Alva Griggers, 44,; entered 5/11/17; VGCSA Possession of Drug Related Object, Driving lic sup/rev, VGCSA/vio ga control subst act, Theft/rec stolen prop

Joseph Wright Copeland, 32, 142 Hunnicut Cir.; entered 5/11/17; Probation/Superior Court; DCS

Elizabeth Diane Barboza, 44, 24 Williams R. Kite; entered 5/11/17; Disorderly conduct; released 5/12/17; ECSO

Lamar Robert Pace Jr., 24 Williams Rd., Kite; entered 5/11/17; Disorderly conduct; released 5/13/17; ECSO

James Aaron-Lee Judd, 24, 1011 Hwy. 1 S.; entered 5/12/17; No Insurance, Driving lic/susp; released 5/12/17; SPD

Norman Jackson Samples, 54, Rm. 15, Sunset Inn; entered 5/12/17; Forgery 1st deg, Probation/State Court/Middle Ga Probation; SPD

Melissa Ann Henry, 43, 207 McKenzie Dr.; entered 5/12/17; Theft/service crim trespass, Probation/State Court/Middle Ga Probation

Cordaro Damien Kirkland, 30, 471 Peebles St.; entered 5/12/17; Serve weekends; released 5/14/17; Walk-in

Kevin Gordon Welch, 56, Rm. 116, Swainsboro Inn; entered 5/12/17; Probation/Swainsboro PD/Middle Ga Probation; released 5/14/17; Walk-in

Rockkeem Jamal Rucker, 29, 221 Warren Ave.; entered 5/12/17; Probation/Superior Court; released 5/14/17; Walk-in

Stephen Delmas Scott, 22, 302 Pughsly St..; entered 5/12/12; Terror threats and acts, Arson 1st deg; SPD

Brittney Nicole McReynolds, 25, 711 Sycamore St.; entered 5/12/17; DUI/alch, Leaving Scene of Accident; released 5/13/17; SPD

Jacorbi Arain Mays, 29, 407 Project St.; entered 5/13/17; Cruelty to children, Crim interf w/ govt prop, Cruelty to children; released 5/13/17; SPD

Julia Mae Carswell, 43, 409 Flanders St.; entered 5/14/17; DUI/alch, Driving lic susp/rev, Loud Music, Open Container; released 5/14/17; SPD

Leah Ashley Shuman, 30, 504 Gumlog Rd.; entered 5/14/17; Driving lic susp/rev; released 5/14/17; ECSO

Ashley Michelle Jones, 27, 142 Alcott Dr.; entered 5/14/17; VGCSA Possession of Drug Related Object, Open Container, VGCSA marijuana/poss less than oz.; SPD

Deborah Ina Burrows, 836 Golf Dr.; entered 5/14/17; VGCSA Possession of Drug Related Object, VGCSA marijuana/poss less than oz.; SPD

Randall Bernard Strowbridge, 48, 434 William Rountree St.; entered 5/14/17; Driving lic susp/rev, VGCSA marijuana/poss less than oz., VGCSA Possession of Drug Related Object, DUI/refusal, Probation/Swainsboro PD/Middle Ga Probation; SPD

Stephen Michel Fuss, 19, 175 Courage Lp., Ft. Stewart; entered 5/14/17; Speeding 15-29 MPH over, Driving lic susp/rev; released 5/14/17; GSP

Jackie Lee Hill, 62, 392-A Braswell Blvd., entered 5/14/17; Disorderly conduct; released 5/15/17; SPD

Mark Allen Webb, 46, 115 Stoney Creek Dr., Macon; entered 5/14/17; Hold for Out Of County Billing; released 5/14/17; ECSO

Sogaya Jean, 21, 816 S. Main St., Apt. 378, Statesboro; entered 5/15/17; VGCSA Possession Drug Related Object, VGCSA marijuana/poss less than oz., Open Container; released 5/15/17; OPPD

Karon Nazir Sonkarlay, 19, 816 S. Main St., Apt. 378, Statesboro; entered 5/15/17; DUI/drugs, Suspended Registration, No Insurance, VGCSA Possession Drug Related Object; released 5/15/17 OPPD

Olten Raon-Harris Downs, 32, 1811 Orchard Walk, Watinksville; entered 5/15/17; Driving lic susp/rev; released 5/15/17; ECSO

Amos Cruz Martinez, 28, 5016 U.S. 1, Lyons; entered 5/15/17; Driving While Unlicensed/Expired; released 5/15/17; OPPD

Michael Jerome Nealy, 25, 427 W. Street; entered 5/15/17; Child Support/Superior Court Contempt Order, Probation/Swainsboro PD/Middle Ga Probation; SPD

Justin Mark Driggers, 27, 856 Bird Flanders Rd.; entered 5/15/17; Driving lic susp/rev, No Insurance, Suspended Registration; ECSO

Xzavier Terell Davis, 17, 605 Summit Ave.; entered 5/15/17; Disorderly conduct, Damage to property; SPD