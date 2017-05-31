Jackie Anita Taylor, 58

Funeral services for Jackie Anita Taylor, 58, of Swainsboro will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in the chapel of Chapman Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Reverends Louis Pearce and Heath Wingard officiating. Interment will follow at the Swainsboro City Cemetery. She died Monday, May 29, 2017 at Pruitt Health following an extended illness.

Ms. Jackie Anita Taylor was born December 20, 1958 in Vidalia to Jack Edge and Ellen Edge Pitts. She was a 1977 graduate of Swainsboro High School, where she was a very good basketball player. Taylor was an avid NASCAR fan; her favorite driver was the late Dale Earnhardt. She loved her children, grandchildren, and family. Of the Baptist Faith, she was preceded in death by her father, Jack Edge, and sister, Beverly Clover.

Survivors include her mother, Ellen Edge (R.B.) Pitts of Swainsboro; sons, Keith (Tonya) Edge of Metter, Joel (Melissa) Taylor of Reidsville, and Chase (Crystal) Taylor of Metter; brother, Dana (Susan) Edge of Statesboro; sisters, Becky Foskey of Swainsboro and Jena (Scotty) Denver of Jonesboro, Tenn.; grandchildren, Brian Edge, Ryder Edge, Nathan Taylor, Brianna Taylor, Shane Taylor, and Treston Taylor; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Pallbearers will be Alvin Beasley, Stevie Foskey, Darish Greene, William Wright, and Fred Passmore.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro is in charge of arrangements.